Alex Ovechkin ties Brett Hull for fourth all-time with 741st career goal

History happens almost every time Alex Ovechkin touches the puck. Monday against the Sabres, it happened again.

Ovechkin just barely got his stick on a Dmitry Orlov point shot, deflecting the puck past Dustin Tokarski for the 741st goal of his career. The goal gave the Capitals a 3-1 lead over the Sabres.

Initially, it was unclear who scored the goal until NBC Sports Washington dug up a behind-the-net angle, which clearly showed Ovechkin got his stick on the puck making it wobble end-over-end.

It took several minutes for the NHL goal judge to award the tally to Ovechkin.

The goal moved Ovechkin into a tie with Brett Hull for the fourth-most goals in NHL history. Ovechkin previously passed fifth-place Marcel Dionne (731) earlier in the season.

Brett Hull scored 228 goals in a three-year span. Third-most ever, behind Gretzky from 82-84 and Gretzky from 83-85. And it still took Hull 55 more games than Alex Ovechkin to get to 741. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) November 9, 2021

Ovechkin now has 11 goals on the season, passing Leon Draisaitl (10) for the league lead.

There are now only three more players ahead of Ovechkin: Wayne Gretzky (894), Gordie Howe (801), and Jaromir Jagr (766). With three more goals, Ovechkin will only trail Gretzky by 150. If he scores 36 goals this season overall, he will tie Jagr for third place.

And then they were tied. @ovi8 has equaled Brett Hull for fourth place in NHL history with 741 career goals. #NHLStats: https://t.co/XkANIkVKPr pic.twitter.com/HRIhM94xeJ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 9, 2021

Incredible.