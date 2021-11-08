Live blog: AJF makes NHL debut as Capitals take on Sabres

The Washington Capitals are at home, playing host to the 5-4-2 Buffalo Sabres. The Caps are all banged up, but the fun news is that Axel Jonsson-Fjallby is slated to make his NHL debut.

We’ll get to see another all-rookie lineup with AJF-McMichael-Leason. Anyone that ever called us an “old team” needs to take it back. Immediately. Myself included.

Puck drop is at 7 PM, and you can watch the game on NBC Sports Washington.

Follow along with us below.

Capitals lineup

Samantha Pell with the Washington Post also mentioned that Vitek Vanecek was first off the ice this morning.

Capitals lines at morning skate: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Sheary-Eller-Sprong

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

AJF-McMichael-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 8, 2021

AJF’s rookie lap

Some kindness from the Russians during warmies.

Alex Ovechkin just gave this little guy a puck! It’s his first ever game and Alex noticed the sign and made sure to get him a puck #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/GJ2PfDQEIb — Washington DC Sports News (@DCSportsNews365) November 8, 2021

Kuzy gives a puck away! @russianmachine pic.twitter.com/23tkY53dO1 — Washington DC Sports News (@DCSportsNews365) November 8, 2021

Friend of the blog, Amy R., says that Ilya Samsonov also gave away one of his sticks.

Ilya Samsonov just walked around out the Zamboni entrance to hand his stick to a young fan. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 8, 2021

WILSON GOAL! Caps up 1-0.

Willy from Ovi 🙂 This is Wilson’s second goal of the season. It was a wonky one.

That's the way to start a game boys! pic.twitter.com/b49U0CVjCY — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 9, 2021

McMichael scores, Caps up 2-0.

McMichael’s second goal of the season! He now has points in three straight games. Keep it up, Mikey!

Mikey on a hot streak! pic.twitter.com/IQkXrKtGtd — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 9, 2021

Dowd goes down.

The injuries continue to pile up for the Caps. Looks like he hurt his leg a bit, causing him to go to his knees and stop his momentum with his hands. He then crawled off the ice awkwardly.

Nic Dowd joins Backstrom, Oshie, and Mantha with injury https://t.co/NglxohDq4T — RMNB (@russianmachine) November 9, 2021

Buffalo grabs one back, 2-1.

Washington Capitals legend, Cody Eakin, gets a quick goal for Buffalo with 16:17 left in the second period.

OVECHKIN SCOAR, Caps up 3-1.

Ovechkin deflects the goal from Orlov. He ties Brett Hull for fourth all-time. Jaromir Jagr, watch your back.

Ovi is now tied for 4th all-time https://t.co/qqEsw4Ops4 — RMNB (@russianmachine) November 9, 2021

Bjork goal for Buffalo, 3-2.

A wild sequence brings the Sabres up one more.

Tom Wilson goal, Caps up 4-2.

ANOTHER WILSON GOAL! Please, we deserve a hat trick. Please. As a treat.

Perfection on all fronts pic.twitter.com/AKfMDjLKZS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 9, 2021

Carlson goal, Caps up 5-2.

Seemed like it would be a John Carlson goal, then everyone thought it was a Conor Sheary goal…but in the end it was indeed John C. His second goal of the season.

The Capitals’ last goal is now being credited back to John Carlson. Assists: Kuznetsov and Ovechkin. Ovechkin’s 600th career assist. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 9, 2021

Buffalo gets another back, but Caps win 5-3.

They had to ruin the fun at the last minute. *eyeroll*

Colin Miller nets one! 5-3 pic.twitter.com/vcn2sur6I6 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 9, 2021

Some wonky moments here and there, but overall a great win for the Capitals. Next up, the boys will have a few days off before hittin’ the road and heading to Detroit to face the Red Wings. We’ll see you on Thursday.