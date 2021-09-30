Jakub Vrana to undergo shoulder surgery, miss at least next four months

The Detroit Red Wings just announced some pretty brutal news.

Jakub Vrana needs major shoulder surgery and will miss the next four months… at least.

The Red Wings acquired Vrana and picks from the Capitals for Anthony Mantha at the 2021 trade deadline.

Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill announced the news on Thursday to reporters. Vrana injured the shoulder in question only ten minutes into his first training camp practice with the team last Saturday.

This is a major blow to a Red Wings team that was looking to rely heavily on Vrana for offense. The young winger had a successful short stint with Detroit after the trade, scoring eight goals and tallying 11 total points in 11 games. He also had a career-best four-goal game against the Stars.

Vrana’s injury comes months after the Red Wings signed him to a three-year, $15.75 million extension in August.

This news also means that Vrana will miss out on a DC homecoming this season as the two teams do not play one another after late December.