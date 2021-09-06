Home / Analysis / The Capitals are the most wifed-up team in the NHL

By Peter Hassett

September 6, 2021 12:07 pm

On Sunday we learned that Caps goalie Vitek Vanecek got engaged to his girlfriend Kristýna Fejtová. More than cause for congratulations, the announcement was further evidence that the Washington Capitals are, statistically, probably, the most wifed up team in professional hockey. With apologies to You Can’t Do That, it is the Washington Capitals — not the San Jose Sharks — who are the wife guys of the NHL.

Out of twelve forwards, six defenders, and two goalies, all but one are known to be in committed, long-term relationships.

In the hockey world, I am mostly a quanty person. I like data tables, so here are the vital stats for full-time-ish Caps players:

Guy Age Marital Status Height Weight Sign
Ovechkin 36 Married 6-3 236 Virgo
Oshie 35 Married 6-0 195 Capricorn
Backstrom 34 Committed 6-1 206 Sagittarius
Hagelin 33 Married 6-0 185 Virgo
Eller 32 Married 6-2 205 Taurus
Carlson 32 Married 6-3 217 Capricorn
Dowd 31 Married 6-1 192 Gemini
Schultz 31 Married 6-2 193 Cancer
Jensen 31 Married 6-1 196 Pisces
Kempny 31 Committed 6-1 195 Virgo
Orlov 30 Married 5-11 208 Leo
TvR 30 Married 6-2 192 Leo
Hathaway 30 Married 6-2 212 Sagittarius
Kuznetsov 29 Married 6-2 197 Taurus
Sheary 29 Married 5-8 179 Gemini
Wilson 27 Engaged 6-4 220 Aries
Mantha 27 Engaged 6-5 234 Pisces
Vanecek 26 Engaged 6-2 187 Capricorn
Sprong 24 TBD 6-0 200 Pisces
Samsonov 24 Married 6-3 208 Pisces

Caveat: Relationships are infinitesimally complicated and defy categorization. The information above is crude and based only on a) my bad memory, b) searches of RMNB’s archives and the broader internet, and c) the Crashers from Discord

The Caps are indeed super duper wifed up. But could this be a mere side effect of the Caps being super old and crusty?

Maybe. I dunno. Also, I have done zero comparative research. Winnipeg could have arranged marriages and I would not know. Still, I doubt any other team has under a single player not widely known to be engaged, married, or in a long-term, committed relationship.

What advantages do the Capitals gain as a result of being so extremely married (or about-to-be-married or in-a-relationship-whose-status-I-frequently-assure-my-family-is-just-like-marriage-just-without-government-certification-and-the-stuff-Betty-Friedan-wrote-about)?

I spoke to no experts about this topic, and I have nothing insightful to say.

But I did make these baseball cards.

 

Thanks for reading. I usually use labor day as an excuse to write inflammatory stuff on here, but I already did the contracts-from-the-player’s-perspective bit this year, so you have to settle for the wife guys story instead. Enjoy the holiday. Maybe tomorrow tell one of your colleagues from a marginalized community how much you get paid. Solidarity forever.🌹