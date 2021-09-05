Vitek Vanecek and Kristyna Fejtova announce engagement

Our nephew and Washington Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek announced his engagement to fiancée Kristýna Fejtová on Sunday morning.

Dunno if it’s bad manners to comment on this, but the engagement ring sure is pretty.

Vanecek appears to have proposed to Fejtová this weekend in Virginia Beach.

From Fejtová’s instagram:

Vanecek, 25, played 37 games for the Capitals last season. The Czech goalie was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft but returned to Washington for a second round draft pick, which the Caps gained by trading Brenden Dillon to Winnipeg. Fejtova, a fellow Czechia native, has worked in the fashion industry.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

Headline photo: Kristyna Fejtova/Instagram, Vitek Vanecek/Instagram