Tom Wilson reunites with Devante Smith-Pelly during offseason training

On top of flexing his lumberjack skillz, Tom Wilson is also training for next season.

On Monday, former NHL player Anthony Stewart posted a photo on Twitter posing with Wilson and fellow 2018 Stanley Cup champion Devante Smith-Pelly on the ice. Stewart runs hockey clinics in Vaughan, Ontario.

Wilson and Smith-Pelly both hail from the Toronto area and usually participate in BioSteel Camp, which is held in August.

Smith-Pelly remains close to the Capitals despite not being brought back after the 2019-20 season. Alex Ovechkin recently said during his press conference that DSP was one of the first players who reached out to congratulate him after signing his new five-year contract extension. DSP also routinely comments on Capitals players’ Instagram posts.

Smith-Pelly, who scored seven goals en route to the Capitals’ first championship, spent the 2020-21 season in the AHL with the Ontario Reign, forming hockey’s first all-Black line since the ’40s. DSP skated with Quinton Byfield and Akil Thomas. The previous season DSP played for the KHL’s Kunlun Red Star located in Beijing, China.

Devante is currently an unrestricted free agent for the 2021-22 season.

Headline photo: @StuMunrue