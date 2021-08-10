Giant tree loses fight against Tom Wilson

Paul Bunyan is a tall tale, but Tom Wilson and his rippling abs are not.

Monday, Wilson took to social media to show off his latest conquering. The budding lumberjack posed with his father, Keven, after they unleashed their collective fury on a large tree.

“We have a ways to go… 🌲🪓,” Wilson, tarps off but Crocs on, observed in the caption of his Instagram post.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Wilson was chopping down trees; one can only speculate. Perhaps the Capitals forward is clearing space to build some type of structure on this property – like a custom arbor for his upcoming wedding with fiancée Taylor Pischke. Or maybe it’s to send a menacing social media message to the New York Rangers after they spent a good chunk of their offseason acquiring enforcers to fight him on Opening Night.

The TOM stands for Tons

Of

Money spent on washed-up enforcers https://t.co/zv0gkehXB7 pic.twitter.com/DdbE7fURVB — RMNB (@russianmachine) July 31, 2021

Whatever the reason, Wilson’s followers were impressed by the photo. Former teammate Andre Burakovsky implored Wilson to chill out, perhaps feeling personally attacked by Wilson’s impressive six-pack.

Fellow 2018 Stanley Cup champion, Nathan Walker, just made noises online.

Jorge Blanco, Wilson’s famous boxing trainer, was in awe of his pupil’s diet.

There were confused comments about why Wilson doesn’t have an endorsement deal with Crocs yet. Fox News commentator Bret Baier joked he had the same .01% percent body fat situation happening under his suit.

Meanwhile, former NHL defenseman Carlo Colaiacovo said the following, which made me laugh, but I don’t completely get it?

In closing, only Tom Wilson can cause such a stir on social media — nearly 25k likes in 24 hours since posting — by just existing. It’s incredible.

And you know what, I’m still not convinced he actually used that ax in the background.

Headline photo: @tomwilson