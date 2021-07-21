Home / News / Highlights of the Seattle Kraken’s Expansion Draft

Highlights of the Seattle Kraken’s Expansion Draft

By Elizabeth Kong and Ian Oland

 0 Comment

July 21, 2021 8:11 pm

On December 4, 2018, the NHL’s Board of Governors officially announced the approval of Seattle’s expansion bid to become the league’s 32nd team. Now, over two and a half years later, the Seattle Kraken are finally drafting their first roster in franchise history.

Despite nearly every team’s drafted pick leaking to the public ahead of the televised Expansion Draft on ESPN2, the broadcast still had some surprises – from botches of names to picks made by sea creatures.

Here’s the logo for the event. And there’s new Kraken merch that was just released.

The draft starts with Gary Bettman getting booed.

Jeremy Lauzon is officially the first pick of the Seattle Kraken.

An octopus named Licorice drafted Dennis Cholowski from Detroit.

They should have let the octopus host.

This is terrifying.

The Kraken’s jersey looks SO good.

Here are the away sweaters.

Chris Fowler not holding back on the Leafs.

Jared McCann was drafted via fish.

MOAR FISH.

Seattle’s first game will be against the Vegas Golden Knights.

That feels appropriate.

Their home opener will be October 23 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Chris Fowler just called the Carolina Hurricanes the Carolina Panthers.

Here’s our full article about this.

Macklemore is at the event and he wants you to get louder.

This wasn’t awkward at all.

A dagger to our heart. 😭😭😭

VITEK NOOOOOOO.

Can we not?

The Capitals said goodbye in a tweet.

We’ve house-ruled that Brandon Tanev can never update his headshot again.

Just photoshop this one for the rest of time.

It looks like the players are underwhelmed by the roster too.

Jamie Oleksiak is the heaviest player in the NHL.

But by our math he’s not the thiccest.

Seattle drafted the Fleury brothers.

Haydn and Cale. Inviting Theoren to a game is now a must.

Marshawn Lynch botched Calle Jarnkrok’s name.

Kraken select Mark Giordano, their biggest star. At least so far.

He noted that this was the first time he’s ever been drafted. He was signed by the Flames in 2004.

The docs were excited.

Jerry Bruckheimer, one of the team’s owners, made the final pick. And there were jokes. Lots of jokes.

The Kraken’s trades will be announced after 1 PM Thursday.

Here’s the official team.

That was fun. What was your favorite moment?

, ,