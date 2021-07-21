Highlights of the Seattle Kraken’s Expansion Draft

On December 4, 2018, the NHL’s Board of Governors officially announced the approval of Seattle’s expansion bid to become the league’s 32nd team. Now, over two and a half years later, the Seattle Kraken are finally drafting their first roster in franchise history.

Despite nearly every team’s drafted pick leaking to the public ahead of the televised Expansion Draft on ESPN2, the broadcast still had some surprises – from botches of names to picks made by sea creatures.

Here’s the logo for the event. And there’s new Kraken merch that was just released.

The draft starts with Gary Bettman getting booed.

Jeremy Lauzon is officially the first pick of the Seattle Kraken.

For our very first pick in the 2021 @NHL Expansion Draft, we are proud to select @jeremylauzon21 from the Boston Bruins! Welcome to the team! pic.twitter.com/KFXgB5b4cm — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 22, 2021

An octopus named Licorice drafted Dennis Cholowski from Detroit.

They should have let the octopus host.

This is terrifying.

The Kraken’s jersey looks SO good.

Here are the away sweaters.

Chris Fowler not holding back on the Leafs.

Chris Fowler just roasting the Leafs 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EeV3iuthXc — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) July 22, 2021

Jared McCann was drafted via fish.

What a way to deliver the Jared McCann pick! 🐟🐟🐟 #SeattleDraft pic.twitter.com/yJOvU6Dif8 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) July 22, 2021

MOAR FISH.

Seattle’s first game will be against the Vegas Golden Knights.

That feels appropriate.

Chris Fowler says SEA opens in Vegas…full schedule release is tomorrow — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 22, 2021

Their home opener will be October 23 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Chris Fowler just called the Carolina Hurricanes the Carolina Panthers.

Chris Fowler calling the Carolina Hurricanes the Carolina Panthers. 😬 — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) July 22, 2021

Macklemore is at the event and he wants you to get louder.

This wasn’t awkward at all.

Macklemore looking like a Val Kilmer character pic.twitter.com/77Mtm2lHdD — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 22, 2021

A dagger to our heart. 😭😭😭

VITEK NOOOOOOO.

From DC to WA State. Welcome to the #SeaKraken Vitek Vanecek! We know you'll enjoy *this* Washington just as much as we do. pic.twitter.com/59vU6P4rsx — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 22, 2021

Can we not?

The Capitals said goodbye in a tweet.

Thanks for everything, VV! Best of luck in Seattle. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/dgtKyL5TQA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 22, 2021

We’ve house-ruled that Brandon Tanev can never update his headshot again.

Just photoshop this one for the rest of time.

It looks like the players are underwhelmed by the roster too.

Jordan Eberle and Brandon Tanev have each described #SeaKraken roster as a "character" group. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) July 22, 2021

Jamie Oleksiak is the heaviest player in the NHL.

But by our math he’s not the thiccest.

Jamie Oleksiak might be the heaviest player in the NHL but Ovi's the thiccest. It's #science. https://t.co/bzVZLTTRS3 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) July 22, 2021

Seattle drafted the Fleury brothers.

Haydn and Cale. Inviting Theoren to a game is now a must.

.@fleury96 is excited to be on the same team as his brother! #SeattleDraft pic.twitter.com/OiAiZrw8sg — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) July 22, 2021

Marshawn Lynch botched Calle Jarnkrok’s name.

Let Marshawn announce every pick. pic.twitter.com/t0Jv8NJF5e — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 22, 2021

Kraken select Mark Giordano, their biggest star. At least so far.

He noted that this was the first time he’s ever been drafted. He was signed by the Flames in 2004.

The docs were excited.

TFW you get to select a Norris Trophy winner to your team. #SeattleDraft pic.twitter.com/OOvxSeOq1i — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) July 22, 2021

Jerry Bruckheimer, one of the team’s owners, made the final pick. And there were jokes. Lots of jokes.

I expected more explosions with Jerry Bruckheimer involved pic.twitter.com/yCAUYKy9B7 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 22, 2021

Jerry Bruckheimer's here, so the expansion draft will end with everyone walking away from an explosion in slow-motion. @SeattleKraken — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 22, 2021

This has been a Jerry Bruckheimer production. — Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) July 22, 2021

The Kraken’s trades will be announced after 1 PM Thursday.

Any trades Seattle may have in the hopper will be finalized and announced after the trade freeze is lifted at 1 pm ET Thursday. And I suspect there will be a few over the coming days. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 22, 2021

Here’s the official team.

That was fun. What was your favorite moment?