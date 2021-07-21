New Seattle Kraken merch available in NHL’s online store

The Seattle Kraken will make their inaugural roster official during the Expansion Draft on Wednesday night.

For hockey fans who want to support the team or just simply love good design, the Kraken have added a bunch of new merch to the NHL Store ahead of the draft.

According to RMNB’s Fanatics rep, the most popular items currently are this new grey shirt.

A bunch of hoodies are available.

There is also Kraken Expansion Draft-branded gear.

My favorite is the team’s secondary logo gear.

You can view all the team’s available merch here.

For those who want to cop one of the Kraken’s beautiful new sweaters, perhaps of former Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek, you’ll have to wait until September 15 when they’re officially released to the public.