All the Seattle Kraken’s leaked Expansion Draft picks

The Seattle Kraken submitted their picks for the Expansion Draft at 10:30 AM. Since then, their selections have been leaking out via Twitter.

For Capitals fans, the biggest news of the day was that goaltender Vitek Vanecek was picked by Seattle over other notables like Nick Jensen, Brenden Dillon, and Conor Sheary.

Meanwhile, Carey Price, who was the most intriguing possible pick of the draft, is staying put in Montreal.

Seattle Kraken’s leaked picks

Anaheim Ducks: D Haydn Fleury (via @PierreVLeBrun/The Athletic)

Arizona Coyotes: F Tyler Pitlick (via @CraigSMorgan/NHL Network)

Boston Bruins: D Jeremy Lauzon (via @ReporterChris/Sportsnet)

Buffalo Sabres: D Will Borgen (via @LLysowski/The Buffalo News)

Calgary Flames: D Mark Giordano (via @salimvalji/TSN)

Carolina Hurricanes: F Morgan Geekie (via @PierreVLeBrun/The Athletic)

Chicago Blackhawks: F John Quenneville (via @SportsnetSpec/Sportsnet)

Colorado Avalanche: F Joonas Donskoi (via @ryan_s_clark/The Athletic)

Columbus Blue Jackets: D Gavin Bayreuther (via @frank_seravalli/Daily Faceoff)

Dallas Stars: D Jamie Oleksiak (via @frank_seravalli/Daily Faceoff)

Detroit Red Wings: D Dennis Cholowski (via @SportsnetSpec/Sportsnet)

Edmonton Oilers: D Adam Larsson (via @reporterchris/Sportsnet)

Florida Panthers: G Chris Driedger (via @emilymkaplan/ESPN)

Los Angeles Kings: D Kurtis MacDermid (via @frank_seravalli/Daily Faceoff)

Minnesota Wild: D Carson Soucy (via @reporterchris/Sportsnet)

Montreal Canadiens: D Cale Fleury (via @frank_seravalli/Daily Faceoff)

Nashville Predators: F Calle Jarnkrok (via @reporterchris/Sportsnet)

New Jersey Devils: F Nathan Bastian (via @reporterchris/Sportsnet)

New York Islanders: F Jordan Eberle (via @THNRyanKennedy/The Hockey News)

New York Rangers: F Colin Blackwell (via @RickCarpiniello/The Athletic)

Ottawa Senators: G Joey Daccord (via @frank_seravalli/Daily Faceoff)

Philadelphia Flyers: F Carsen Twarynski (via @frank_seravalli/Daily Faceoff)

Pittsburgh Penguins: F Brandon Tanev (via @frank_seravalli/Daily Faceoff)

San Jose Sharks: F Alexander True (via Pierre LeBrun/The Athletic)

St. Louis Blues: D Vince Dunn (via @frank_seravalli/Daily Faceoff)

Tampa Bay Lightning: F Yanni Gourde (via @frank_seravalli/Daily Faceoff)

Toronto Maple Leafs: F Jared McCann (via @frank_seravalli/Daily Faceoff)

Vancouver Canucks: F Kole Lind (via @DhaliwalSports/The Athletic)

Washington Capitals: G Vitek Vanecek (via @frank_seravalli/Daily Faceoff)

Winnipeg Jets: F Mason Appleton (via @DarrenDreger/TSN)

The Kraken’s depth chart

Kraken depth chart, so far: pic.twitter.com/2NiGGxOLDV — Jonathan Willis (@JonathanWillis) July 21, 2021

Other reporting

11:15 AM: Vladimir Tarasenko will remain in St. Louis, at least for another day, after the Kraken opted to draft Vince Dunn from the Blues. Tarasenko requested a trade and the Blues are trying to accommodate him. He’s trying to return to top form after three shoulder surgeries. He has two years remaining on an eight-year, $60 million deal ($7.5 million).

Sources say #SeaKraken also passed on another high-profile, big money player: Vladimir Tarasenko. Subject to change but sounds like the selection from #stlblues will be Vince Dunn.@DFOHockey — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 21, 2021

12:09 PM: The Kraken passed on picking Max Domi from Columbus.

Mild surprise from #CBJ. The pick is not Max Domi.#SeaKraken will be selecting D Gavin Bayreuther from Columbus.@DFOHockey — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 21, 2021

1:01 PM: The Kraken had interest in Braden Holtby until Vancouver showed no interest in adding a sweetner.

Kraken and Canucks talked about Braden Holtby, but believe VAN not interested in retaining salary or adding sweetener. Kole Lind was logical pick for SEA. — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) July 21, 2021

3:02 PM: It sounds like the Kraken made a lot of side deals, which will be revealed later tonight.

Word among multiple NHL “people” I have heard from is simple… theme of the expansion draft has to be “Side Deals”. A LOT of additional compensation coming #seaKraken way. — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) July 21, 2021

Greg Wyshynski is pushing back on that rumor, however.

I made a joke about the quality of the picks. FWIW, I've been told not to expect much "side deal" news on the show tonight. https://t.co/52G5pobFrT — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 21, 2021

3:19 PM: The Flames want Tyler Pitlick if the Kraken are open to dealing him.

Hearing from multiple sources the Flames are interested in Tyler Pitlick if the Kraken do indeed decide to trade him. They’re expected to pick him from Arizona in expansion. — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) July 21, 2021

In conclusion.

Keep refreshing. We’ll be updating this thread throughout the day.