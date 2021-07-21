Report: Seattle Kraken pass on picking Carey Price in Expansion Draft

The most intriguing mystery of the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft is now known.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun is reporting that Kraken GM Ron Francis opted not to pick Carey Price. The Hart Trophy-winning goaltender will remain with the Montreal Canadiens.

The news comes a little over an hour after the Kraken’s draft list was turned in to the NHL (10 AM).

According to sources, the Kraken did NOT select Carey Price in the expansion draft. He remains property of the Montreal Canadiens@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 21, 2021

Last week, Price waived his no-movement clause after being asked by Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin. Price agreed to do so to allow the Habs to protect Jake Allen, who the organization feared was a more realistic selection for Seattle.

The gamble ultimately paid off. Price, 33, had five seasons remaining on an eight-year, $84 million deal. The goaltender is owed an $11 million signing bonus in September and $15 million overall during the 2021-22 season. Price’s ginormous cap hit of $10.5 million was ultimately too much of a risk for the Kraken to take on.

But there were fun and anxious moments where it appeared possible Price would be Emerald City-bound. Sunday, reports surfaced that the Kraken were taking a “deep dive internally” on selecting Price. Hours later, curiously-timed leaks began to surface that Price could miss time next season due to hip and knee injuries.

Later, more reports came out that Seattle Kraken ownership had given GM Ron Francis the “full green light” to select Price if he wanted to.

The Prices had fun with the endless speculation. On Tuesday, Angela Price wrote on Instagram that the family was “headed south to see our American family and friends.”

In the end, Price would have been the biggest pick in the draft. Oh well, it was fun while it lasted.