Home / News / Report: Seattle Kraken taking ‘deep dive internally’ on selecting Carey Price in Expansion Draft

Report: Seattle Kraken taking ‘deep dive internally’ on selecting Carey Price in Expansion Draft

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

July 18, 2021 4:58 pm

The Montreal Canadiens might have, to borrow from WWE vocabulary, worked themselves into a shoot, brother.

Friday night, reports surfaced that Carey Price waived his no-movement clause so the Habs could make him available in the Expansion Draft and protect backup Jake Allen (2.68 GAA, .907 SV%). The thought process here was that Price’s contract is so massive (bad) and that there are so many other good/better value goaltenders available, the Kraken would not think twice about drafting Price.

Except. They totally are. And now a section of Habs Twitter is losing its mind about it.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun tweeted Sunday afternoon, hours after the NHL protection lists were released, that the Kraken “are taking a deep dive internally” on whether or not to select the Hart Trophy winner.

The Associated Press’s Stephen Whyno added this observation.

Price’s possible exit out of Montreal is excruciating for some Habs fans. Price is a huge fan favorite in Montreal and is fresh off leading the Canadiens to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final after posting a 2.28 GAA and .924 save percentage in the playoffs.

Here were some of the responses on Twitter:

There are other Habs fans who are somewhat more optimistic: that if Price is selected, the Habs would have a lot of cap space to remake the team… which Bergevin would then mess up.

I’m going to go ahead and take the advice of one user who wrote “Habs Twitter is a ****show until the expansion draft, best to leave for a few days!”

, ,