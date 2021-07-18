Here’s every player available for the expansion draft

The NHL has released the list of all available players for Wednesday’s expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken.
There are some VERY big names on the list.
Some notable available players:
Former Caps players available include Marcus Johansson, Jay Beagle, Braden Holtby, Connor Carrick, Richard Panik, and Tyler Graovac.
Here’s the entire list of available players, broken down by team:
ANAHEIM DUCKS
Available
ARIZONA COYOTES
BOSTON BRUINS
BUFFALO SABRES
CALGARY FLAMES
CAROLINA HURRICANES
CHICAGO
COLORADO AVALANCHE
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
DALLAS STARS
DETROIT RED WINGS
EDMONTON OILERS
FLORIDA PANTHERS
LOS ANGELES KINGS
MINNESOTA WILD
MONTREAL CANADIENS
NASHVILLE PREDATORS
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
NEW YORK ISLANDERS
NEW YORK RANGERS
OTTAWA SENATORS
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
SAN JOSE SHARKS
ST. LOUIS BLUES
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
VANCOUVER CANUCKS
WASHINGTON CAPITALS
WINNIPEG JETS
The Seattle Kraken’s selections will be announced on Wednesday.
