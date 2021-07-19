Report: Seattle Kraken ownership gives Ron Francis green light to select Carey Price

The Carey Price saga took another turn on Monday.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli is reporting that Seattle Kraken ownership has given GM Ron Francis the “full green light” to select Price in the Expansion Draft. If it happens, Price would be the Kraken’s biggest selection in terms of star power.

This story continues to evolve and percolate. I'm told as #SeaKraken continue to investigate Price's injuries, ownership has given hockey ops the full green light to select Price if Francis sees fit – health concerns and all. There is zero doubt they're considering it. https://t.co/3DrIYxLO3b — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 19, 2021

So how did we get here?

The Hart Trophy-winning goaltender was asked by the Habs to waive his no-movement clause so that he could be made available in the Expansion Draft and the team could protect backup Jake Allen. The Habs’ likely calculus, one would surmise, was that Price’s contract and cap hit were so bloated that the Kraken would pass on him. Price has five seasons left on an eight-year, $84 million deal. The goaltender has a $10.5 million cap hit and is owed a staggering $11 million signing bonus in September and $15 million overall for the 2021-22 season.

The problem for the Habs is that Price has Pacific Northwest roots and would immediately become the face of Seattle’s franchise. He’s also coming off a season where he led the Montreal Canadiens to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993. The Kraken will be able to select many talented players, but no one will quite have the buzz and star power like Price. Plus, think of the merchandise sales!

i plugged in the best players available to seattle into my lineup projections they were second best in the pacific and projected for 105 points 👀🥴 — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) July 18, 2021

Sunday, hours after it was revealed that the Kraken were taking a “deep dive internally” on selecting Price, curiously-timed reports began to surface that Price could miss time next season due to hip and knee injuries.

Breaking: As #SeaKraken contemplate options, sources say Carey Price's health has clouded the selection process. It's too soon to say for certain, but he may miss significant time next season with a hip injury. Full details on @DFOHockey:https://t.co/1fVIXMVQYy — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 18, 2021

As @frank_seravalli reported, I also believe Price will have his hip checked out. But the potential surgery I’m told is knee related — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 18, 2021

It sure seems like there’s a tug of war going on in the media between the Kraken and the Canadiens. I guess “things will make more sense soon.”

As we await what SEA decides with Carey Price, word is that the Kraken are closing in on FLA’s Chris Driedger at 3x$3.5M. I dont believe that precludes them from selecting Price, but one goalie appears locked-in. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 19, 2021

