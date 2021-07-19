Home / News / Report: Seattle Kraken ownership gives Ron Francis green light to select Carey Price

By Ian Oland

July 19, 2021 2:00 pm

The Carey Price saga took another turn on Monday.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli is reporting that Seattle Kraken ownership has given GM Ron Francis the “full green light” to select Price in the Expansion Draft. If it happens, Price would be the Kraken’s biggest selection in terms of star power.

So how did we get here?

The Hart Trophy-winning goaltender was asked by the Habs to waive his no-movement clause so that he could be made available in the Expansion Draft and the team could protect backup Jake Allen. The Habs’ likely calculus, one would surmise, was that Price’s contract and cap hit were so bloated that the Kraken would pass on him. Price has five seasons left on an eight-year, $84 million deal. The goaltender has a $10.5 million cap hit and is owed a staggering $11 million signing bonus in September and $15 million overall for the 2021-22 season.

The problem for the Habs is that Price has Pacific Northwest roots and would immediately become the face of Seattle’s franchise. He’s also coming off a season where he led the Montreal Canadiens to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993. The Kraken will be able to select many talented players, but no one will quite have the buzz and star power like Price. Plus, think of the merchandise sales!

Sunday, hours after it was revealed that the Kraken were taking a “deep dive internally” on selecting Price, curiously-timed reports began to surface that Price could miss time next season due to hip and knee injuries.

It sure seems like there’s a tug of war going on in the media between the Kraken and the Canadiens. I guess “things will make more sense soon.”

