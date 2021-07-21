Carolina Hurricanes unveil new logo after ESPN broadcast calls them the Carolina Panthers during Expansion Draft

There were no surprises in the first half of the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, as the Seattle Kraken proceeded to draft its first roster in franchise history, despite nearly every one of its picks being leaked several hours prior.

But midway through the program, ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler had a slip of the tongue heard halfway ‘cross the hockey world. Fowler announced that Seattle’s next pick would be coming from…the Carolina Panthers.

Oops.

Chris Fowler calling the Carolina Hurricanes the Carolina Panthers. 😬 — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) July 22, 2021

The Carolina Panthers, of course, play football in the NFL. The Carolina Hurricanes play hockey in the NHL.

The Canes first responded by tagging the Panthers on social media, curious which football player they’d be sending to Seattle.

Which player are you sending to Seattle, @Panthers? — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 22, 2021

Tongue-in-cheek, the Canes then unveiled a new, hand-crafted logo and made it their profile photo. It’s…beautiful.

The Panthers also responded by making a new, hurricane-inspired logo.

Headline photo: @canes/Twitter