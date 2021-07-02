Henrik Lundqvist resumes ‘light workouts’ after comeback bid paused due to complications

Henrik Lundqvist took to Instagram on Friday to publish a photo with his daughter. In the caption, the future Hall of Fame goaltender gave a new update on his recovery from open-heart surgery that caused him to miss all of the 2020-21 season with the Washington Capitals.

“Midsummer, birthday parties and lots of time with friends and family. Summer is off to a good start,” Lundqvist said. “Oh and I’m back with light workouts again💪🏻 Yeees!”

Lundqvist, who signed with the Capitals on October 9, spent the entire season on long term injured reserve after learning that his heart condition, which he had been managing throughout his entire career, had become serious.

“For a few months, we’d been doing some testing on my heart,” Lundqvist said to the NHL Network in April. “I’ve been aware of a heart condition for 15 years. I had a leaky valve and at some point, you have to get it fixed. Over the course of a few months, things changed. The leak got worse and my aorta started to get too big and the pressure in the heart was too high.”

That discovery led to doctors recommending open-heart surgery, which Lundqvist agreed to immediately. Lundqvist went under the knife on January 10 in Cleveland. Three days after it happened, Lundqvist revealed that the surgery took five hours to complete and it “went really well.”

Lundqvist became active again quickly, running for the first time on February 17 and returing to the ice a week later – an incredible 47 days since surgery.

Lundqvist’s goal was to return to the Capitals for the playoffs but in April he ended his comeback bid after doctors found inflammation around his heart. Lundqvist said the “stretch goal” was to rejoin the team at the end of the season. While he felt good at the time, he said his heart “isn’t quite ready” and he needs “a few months more of rest and steady recovery” to begin training again.

Last week’s checkup showed some inflammation around the heart that now requires a few months more of rest and steady recovery.

While it’s not what I hoped for, I know this is all part of the process of getting back to 100%. — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) April 11, 2021

Right after getting back on the ice after surgery, I made it my “stretch goal” to join @Capitals for the end of the season. Training has been going really well and I’ve been feeling good – but my heart isn’t quite ready. — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) April 11, 2021

Three months later, doctors appear to have ended that pause, and Lundqvist is beginning to ramp up his workouts again.

It’s unclear what’s next for the Swedish netminder. After being declared ineligible for the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft, Lundqvist will become an unrestricted free agent in the NHL on July 28. Lundqvist, who turned 39 in March, could choose to retire or sign in the NHL or perhaps the SHL if he’s cleared by doctors.