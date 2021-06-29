Conor Sheary: 2020-21 season review

All hail Washington’s short* king.

*Note: Maybe 5’8″ isn’t really short, but NHL hockey is a tall boys’ game.

By the Numbers

53 games played 13.7 time on ice per game 14 goals 8 assists 54.5 5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage, adjusted 56.0 5-on-5 expected goal percentage, adjusted 49.7 5-on-5 goal percentage, adjusted

Visualization by HockeyViz

About this visualization: This series of charts made by Micah Blake McCurdy of hockeyviz.com shows lots of information for the player over the season. A short description of each chart:

Most common teammates during 5-on-5

Ice time per game, split up by game state

5-on-5 adjusted shot attempts by the team (black) and opponents (red)

5-on-5 adjusted shooting percentage by the team (black) and opponents (red)

Individual scoring events by the player

5-on-5 adjusted offensive (black) and defensive (red) zone starts

Fan Happiness Survey

About this visualization: At three times during the season (end of January, end of March, and end of May), RMNB shared an open survey with fans, asking the following question for each player:

On a scale from 1 to 5, how HAPPY are you to have this player on the team? 1 means VERY UNHAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM

2 means UNHAPPY

3 means NEITHER HAPPY NOR UNHAPPY

4 means HAPPY

5 means VERY HAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM

The numbers above show the average score for the player in each survey period.

Peter’s Take

We really didn’t get to see enough of Conor Sheary. Like, he played 48 minutes more than Evgeny Kuznetsov, despite playing 12 more games. But good things come — oh god I know where this sentence is going and I can’t stop it — in small packages.

Sheary’s a pistol out there. He goes to the net, driving more high-danger shots than any Caps forward Ovi, Eller, and Hagelin. And those high-danger shots represented a bigger share of his offense than anyone else — no Caps player had a higher “danger” per shot attempt than Sheary. In that respect, actually he’s in elite company across the whole NHL.

Obviously I’m not saying Conor Sheary is Connor McDavid. That would be absurd. They don’t even spell their first names the same!

But I am saying that Conor Sheary has a good shot and even better shot selection. That’s kind of uncommon on this roster (at least uncommon in the manner that it’s well understood by our available metrics), and I like that. Sheary doesn’t take penalties, he doesn’t lose the puck, he just shoots it and puts in the net. The Caps need that, and they need to make sure he’s got a stable, coherent role in the top nine for next season.

Your Turn

Who are we kidding with 5’8″? But for real, where do we want Sheary in the lineup next season?

