Tom Wilson invests in Bowl Kits, a smoothie delivery service created by local restaurant chain South Block

Tom Wilson continues to diversify his business portfolio.

Wednesday, the Capitals forward announced that he’s invested in Bowl Kits, a smoothie delivery service being unfurled by local juice and smoothie chain South Block.

“Very excited to share that I will be joining the @bowlkits team as a founding partner,” Wilson wrote to his 207k followers on Instagram. “Many of you in the DC area are familiar with the high quality ingredients, product, and great community that @southblock is committed to. To have the chance to be a part of this amazing team and help bring this healthy, convenient, smoothie bowl nationwide, is something I am truly looking forward to. Delivered right to your door, no blending necessary, check out the link in my bio to give them a try,” Wilson said. He added the hashtags #BeBowld and #CrushIt.

“Finding the right way to eat well and fuel my body properly while on the go has always been a key part of my day-to-day,” Wilson added in a release. “Living and playing in the Washington, D.C. area, I’ve been a fan of South Block for a long time. When they told me their plans to deliver smoothie bowls all over the country, I knew I wanted to be involved.”

South Block says Wilson played a pivotal role by offering “hands-on support” with “taste testing.”

Former roommate Michael Latta showed appreciation towards Wilson’s newest venture in the comments of the Instagram post.

The actual product is pre-blended acai bowls that can be shipped to anywhere in the continental United States for $10. Two different style bowls are currently being offered as of posting: the PBJ Bowl which features acai, bananas, blueberries, almond milk, and peanut butter with handmade granola and raw cacao nibs toppings; and the Warrior Bowl which features acai, bananas, strawberries, and pineapple juice with handmade granola and chia seed toppings. The bowls can be thawed and eaten right out of the freezer.

Eight bowls can be purchased for a one-time price of $80. Buyers who get a subscription can get 5 percent off the price.

A percentage of all Bowl Kits profits will go to Fruitful Planet, a charity established to help get fruits and vegetables to underserved areas. The shipping materials of Bowl Kits are 100 percent curbside recyclable.

For Wilson, the partnership represents yet another business move. Wilson is already an investor in the local boxing studio, BASH, that recently expanded to have a second location.

This past season, Wilson combined with Clyde’s to create 43 Burger to help raise money for DC Central Kitchen. A month earlier, Wilson helped promote Little Caesar’s Pretzle Crust Pizza.

In the past, Wilson has repped Philips, Paisano’s Pizza, WMATA/Metro, Indochino, and Sport Chevrolet. He has done autograph signings for Giant Food.

Headline photo courtesy of @tomwilson