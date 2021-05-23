Caps vs Bruins pregame: One more shot

It’s Game Five and the Caps are down in the series 3-1. Caps gotta win, it’s that simple. Do all your lucky things, drink a lucky drink, do a lucky dance, whatever you need.

Puck drop is at 7 PM, Pete has your recap.

Playoffs stats

Record 3-1 1-3 Goals for/against 13/9 9/13 FOW% 55.9% 44.1% Power Play 31.3% 17.7% Penalty Kill 82.4% 68.8%

Projected Lines

Here are the lines from this morning’s skate:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Mantha

Sprong – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Sheary – Eller – Oshie

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Orlov – Carlson

Dillon – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Samsonov

The Loffs Wins Tracker

Round 1 2 3 4 I 🌮 II III Final

THING

God, it feels good to hear fans. Not fake crowd noise, just a loud group of people excited to watch some sport.

The vibes in Nashville are i m p e c c a b l e🔊 pic.twitter.com/3KbF1VAVsD — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 23, 2021

Storylines

Phil the thrill

And now, let’s check in on Phil Kessel. Yep, still killin’ it.

everybody is sleeping on facebook this is gold pic.twitter.com/st9eYVcqcf — hot boy summer event coordinator (@posterinexile) May 22, 2021

