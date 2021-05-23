Home / Pregame / Caps vs Bruins pregame: One more shot

Caps vs Bruins pregame: One more shot

By Elyse Bailey

May 23, 2021 4:48 pm

It’s Game Five and the Caps are down in the series 3-1. Caps gotta win, it’s that simple. Do all your lucky things, drink a lucky drink, do a lucky dance, whatever you need.

Playoffs stats

Record 3-1 1-3
Goals for/against 13/9 9/13
FOW% 55.9% 44.1%
Power Play 31.3% 17.7%
Penalty Kill 82.4% 68.8%

Projected Lines

Here are the lines from this morning’s skate:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Mantha
Sprong – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Sheary – Eller – Oshie
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Orlov – Carlson
Dillon – Schultz
Chara – Jensen

Samsonov

God, it feels good to hear fans. Not fake crowd noise, just a loud group of people excited to watch some sport.

Storylines

Phil the thrill

And now, let’s check in on Phil Kessel. Yep, still killin’ it.

