Caps vs Bruins pregame: One more shot

By Elyse Bailey
It’s Game Five and the Caps are down in the series 3-1. Caps gotta win, it’s that simple. Do all your lucky things, drink a lucky drink, do a lucky dance, whatever you need.
Puck drop is at 7 PM, Pete has your recap.
|Record
|3-1
|1-3
|Goals for/against
|13/9
|9/13
|FOW%
|55.9%
|44.1%
|Power Play
|31.3%
|17.7%
|Penalty Kill
|82.4%
|68.8%
Here are the lines from this morning’s skate:
Ovechkin – Backstrom – Mantha
Sprong – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Sheary – Eller – Oshie
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Orlov – Carlson
Dillon – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Samsonov
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|I
|🌮
|II
|III
|Final
God, it feels good to hear fans. Not fake crowd noise, just a loud group of people excited to watch some sport.
The vibes in Nashville are i m p e c c a b l e🔊 pic.twitter.com/3KbF1VAVsD
— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 23, 2021
And now, let’s check in on Phil Kessel. Yep, still killin’ it.
everybody is sleeping on facebook this is gold pic.twitter.com/st9eYVcqcf
— hot boy summer event coordinator (@posterinexile) May 22, 2021
