Signed Reverse Retro jerseys of Tom Wilson are available

Capitals Reverse Retro jerseys sold out quickly this season. But a new batch has made the market.
The NHL’s Online Store recently made a limited amount of signed Tom Wilson Reverse Retro jerseys for purchase. You can buy them now via this link.
The store shows Wilson has signed the 4 on the back of the jersey. The product image features a size 54 (XL) Reverse Retro sweater.
The NHL Store also made Capitals 2021 playoff merch available, which includes a slick-looking ALL CAPS t-shirt design.
You can view all the Capitals’ new merch and jerseys here.
Happy shopping!
RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On