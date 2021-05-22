Home / News / Signed Reverse Retro jerseys of Tom Wilson are available

Signed Reverse Retro jerseys of Tom Wilson are available

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

May 22, 2021 3:24 pm

Capitals Reverse Retro jerseys sold out quickly this season. But a new batch has made the market.

The NHL’s Online Store recently made a limited amount of signed Tom Wilson Reverse Retro jerseys for purchase. You can buy them now via this link.

The store shows Wilson has signed the 4 on the back of the jersey. The product image features a size 54 (XL) Reverse Retro sweater.

The NHL Store also made Capitals 2021 playoff merch available, which includes a slick-looking ALL CAPS t-shirt design.

You can view all the Capitals’ new merch and jerseys here.

Happy shopping!

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.

, , ,