Anthony Mantha fined for goaltender interference, Dmitry Orlov dodges discipline for Miller hit

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday morning that Caps forward Anthony Mantha has been fined $5,000 for goalie interference.

Also, The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reports that Dmitry Orlov will not face any supplemental discipline for his high hit on Kevan Miller.

Mantha’s fine is the maximum the NHL can assess a player. From DoPS:

Washington’s Anthony Mantha has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Goalie Interference on Boston’s Tuukka Rask. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 22, 2021

Mantha earned this one by crashing the net of Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask.

Another look at the goaltender interference by #ALLCAPS Anthony Mantha

🎥 @NHLonNBCSports pic.twitter.com/xj8PvMEPfv — Here’s Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) May 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Samantha Pell reports that Dmitry Orlov is off the hook for this hit on Kevan Miller.

Orlov launches into the hit, which is both high and late, though he does not hit Miller’s head. Miller does, however hit his head on the ice as he falls, resulting in a short hospitalization. Orlov was initially assessed a major penalty on the play, but it was reduced to a double minor upon review. The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa reports today that Miller is now at home and feeling better, but he will not be available for Sunday’s game.

The Caps host the Bruins at 7 PM on Sunday.

