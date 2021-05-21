Dmitry Orlov hit sends Bruins’ defenseman Kevan Miller to the hospital

The Washington Capitals’ season will be on the line Sunday after being humbled by the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game Four. Adding to the team’s woes is *possible* supplemental discipline for Dmitry Orlov.

During the second period, Orlov was given a five-minute major, which was later rescinded to a four-minute double minor, after an open-ice hit to Kevan Miller. Orlov jumped into the air to strike Miller in the chest and shoulder. The Bruins defenseman then fell awkwardly and his head slammed against the ice.

Miller did not return to the game. Later the Bruins announced he was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

UPDATE: Kevan Miller will not return. He was transported to the hospital for scans and further evaluation. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 22, 2021

“What happened there is the guy left his feet, borderline late, and drove right under his chin,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said according to NESN. Zoom. “He told me skating by that he felt that when they reviewed it he made contact first with his shoulder, whatever he said, upper-body, at the time. But it didn’t look that way from my vantage point. Kevan’s at the hospital undergoing come CT’s. Until he gets back we won’t know nothing there. Obviously frustrating to watch that call, even a review, go by the wayside. Essentially a two-minute minor.”

Orlov has been suspended once before in his career. The Capitals defenseman was given a two-game ban in 2014 for a hit on Brayden Schenn, then of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Screenshot courtesy of NBCSN