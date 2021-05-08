Caps vs Flyers pregame: the penultimatum

The Washington Capitals have to play these miniboss-vibe Philadelphia Flyers one more time. We’re hoping for what the good old buys would call a six-taco-two-toilet outcome tonight, if you know what I’m saying, and I know that you do.

There’s probably a lot of importance in winning this game, for, like, determining Washington’s playoff opponent, but it’s really complicated.

Let’s just turn it on at 7 PM and hope they win and that no one gets hurt. I’m Peter, and I’m your recap boy.

Record 24-23-7 34-15-5 Shot Attempt % 50.8% 51.2% PDO 97.9 101.8 Power Play 19.3% 25.7% Penalty Kill 72.1% 83.7%

Projected Lines

Here’s how the Caps lined up on Friday night. Young buck Craig Anderson will start in net.

Sprong – Backstrom – Mantha

Sheary – Eller – Oshie

Carr – Raffl – Wilson

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Orlov – Carlson

Dillon – TvR

Chara – Jensen Anderson

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 🤷 🚽 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🌮 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Unofficial Wii Sports Soundtrack

I love all of Gabriel Gundacker’s work (“zendaya is meechee” and “kumail got strong“), but his best work is his imaginary Wii Sports soundtrack. It has finally been collected and is now streaming. Listen while sipping your sangria.

Storylines

Peter’s Politics Corner

FINAL SCOTTISH PARLIAMENT SEATS: SNP ~ 64 (+1)

Conservative ~ 31 (nc)

Labour ~ 22 (-2)

Green ~ 8 (+2)

Lib Dem ~ 4 (-1)#SP21 #BBS21 — Ballot Box Scotland (@BallotBoxScot) May 8, 2021



The SNP is the Scottish National Party, and as of this week’s election they’ve got more power right now than ever before. They won’t have an outright majority, but they’re super close. Scotland has (sorta) been part of the UK since the Stuart kings claimed the English throne after the death of Elizabeth I in 1603. It might be fitting that the end of Imperial England happens during Elizabeth II’s reign.

Sláinte!

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Flyers

