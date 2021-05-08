Alex Ovechkin participates in morning skate, but will not play against Flyers

Alex Ovechkin participated in the Capitals’ optional morning skate on Saturday, but will not play against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“It was good to see him out there,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said. “That’s obviously a positive sign. It’s the first steps so that’s a good thing.”

The game will be Ovechkin’s eleventh missed game of the season and his seventh due to injury. He previously missed four games after landing on the COVID-19 Unavailability List in January.

Ovechkin originally sustained his lower-body injury against the New York Islanders on April 22. He skated 17 minutes and 18 seconds during the game but did not take a shift at the very end of the third period or overtime. Ovi could be seen skating awkwardly during his final shift of the game that began with 3:12 remaining in the third.

He was listed out day-to-day the following day.

Ovechkin practiced for the first time a week later and laced it up on Monday against the New York Rangers. He only took one shift before leaving again.

“The first shift he just didn’t feel comfortable, so at that point, again, we’re not going to push or risk [it], head coach Peter Laviolette said. “He came out for a spin and decided to call it off.”

After tonight’s game, the Capitals will have only one game left in the season. They play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB