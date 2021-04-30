Home / News / Injured Alex Ovechkin practices for the first time in a week

Injured Alex Ovechkin practices for the first time in a week

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

April 30, 2021 12:27 pm

Alex Ovechkin hit a milestone in his return from injury. Friday, the Capitals captain joined his teammates out on the ice for the Capitals’ optional practice.

It’s the first time Ovi’s practiced with the team since suffering a lower-body injury on May 22.

Video

According to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, Ovi participated in 15 minutes of drills before leaving the ice for the day.

Ovechkin’s return coincides with the Capitals’ first loss since he got injured, a 5-4 (OT) letdown to the Penguins, and exactly a week since the team announced he was out with a lower-body injury. Ovi hurt himself late in the third period of Thursday’s Islanders game, appearing to pull up lame while striding with the puck. He missed the end of the third period and all of overtime. The Capitals have gone 2-0-1 with Ovi out of the lineup thus far.

After Washington’s OT loss to Pittsburgh last night, the Capitals and Penguins are tied with 69 points apiece for first place in the East Division. The two teams rematch each other on Saturday.

Thursday’s game against Pittsburgh marked Ovechkin’s first career game missed against the Penguins.

Meanwhile, John Carlson practiced and left the ice after 15 minutes as well. Carlson, like Ovechkin, missed Thursday’s Penguins game with a lower-body injury.

After the skate, Laviolette said both players remain day-to-day and their status for Saturday’s game is unclear.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

,