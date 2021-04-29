The Washington Capitals’ current standings points and points percentage

The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins clinched a spot in the playoffs Thursday after both earned a point against each other in regulation. Combined with a Rangers’ 4-0 loss, both teams met a scenario where their ticket was punched to the NHL’s big dance.
The Penguins ultimately ended up beating the Capitals in overtime with a goal from Jake Guentzel, setting up this very fascinating situation.
The two teams are now tied at the top of the MassMutual East with 69 points apiece, but the Capitals remain in first place due to their 69 percent points percentage.
WE HAVE 69 POINTS WITH A .69 POINT PERCENTAGE pic.twitter.com/SM2gwqa1Jb
— andrew the caps fan (@tjfloshie) April 30, 2021
I just thought you should know.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On