The Washington Capitals’ current standings points and points percentage

The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins clinched a spot in the playoffs Thursday after both earned a point against each other in regulation. Combined with a Rangers’ 4-0 loss, both teams met a scenario where their ticket was punched to the NHL’s big dance.

The Penguins ultimately ended up beating the Capitals in overtime with a goal from Jake Guentzel, setting up this very fascinating situation.

The two teams are now tied at the top of the MassMutual East with 69 points apiece, but the Capitals remain in first place due to their 69 percent points percentage.

WE HAVE 69 POINTS WITH A .69 POINT PERCENTAGE pic.twitter.com/SM2gwqa1Jb — andrew the caps fan (@tjfloshie) April 30, 2021

I just thought you should know.

