The Capitals have officially clinched a spot in the 2021 playoffs thanks to a last-minute Tom Wilson goal

Forgive my college basketball reference, but the Washington Capitals are going dancing for a seventh straight season!!!!

Thursday, the Capitals clinched a spot in the 2021 playoffs after Tom Wilson scored a game-tying goal with 14.3 seconds left in the third period, giving the Capitals a standings point against the Penguins. The Caps also needed help from their former coach Barry Trotz and they absolutely got it. The New York Islanders defeated the New York Rangers 4-0.

Scenario: reached!

Here’s Tom’s clutch game-tying goal.

NOT SO FAST!!! Tie game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/90xKKWuDFO — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 30, 2021

Now let’s celebrate.

via GIPHY

The Capitals would go on to lose 5-4 in overtime, but whatever we get some free nuggies tomorrow.

If the Capitals score in this #McNuggetMinute, not only do we get free nuggies, they make the playoffs. No pressure. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 30, 2021

Pittsburgh also clinched a playoff spot with Jake Guentzel’s OTGWG.

PLAYOFF MODE: ACTIVATED! The Penguins have locked in their spot in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs 🔒 pic.twitter.com/w2SbsRSYWe — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 30, 2021

The Capitals, who are the current favorites to win the Stanley Cup, will attempt to get past the first round for the first time since 2018 when they won it all.

