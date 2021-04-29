MoneyPuck currently has the Capitals as its favorites to win the Stanley Cup

For those of you who hate optimism, graphs, and potential jinxes, I recommend you X out your browser and throw your computer in a lake. (Note: This is a joke. I do not recommend you throw your computer in a lake. That’s wasting a perfectly fine computer, littering, and “bad for the Earthth” as my four-year-old son would say.)

Wednesday, MoneyPuck.com released its latest playoff predictions and its model says the Capitals currently have the best odds in the NHL to win the Stanley Cup this season. The Capitals own a 14.5 percent chance of raising the NHL’s championship trophy, which is one percent higher than the next closest team: the Colorado Avalanche.

Playoff odds as of Wednesday. Flyers no longer on the chart.https://t.co/Xm8baqGqGI pic.twitter.com/yrzfbrcEKT — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) April 28, 2021

The circle graph also gives the Capitals nearly a 1 in 4 chance to make the Stanley Cup Final, a 40 percent shot at the Eastern Conference Final, and an astonishing 65.2 percent chance of making it to the dreaded second round.

Also, I would like to point out these overlapping logos. I liked this very much.

The Capitals can officially punch their ticket to the 2021 postseason tonight if they avoid a regulation loss to the Penguins and get some help from Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders. Once there, it seems, anything could be possible.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB