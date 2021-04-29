The Washington Capitals can potentially clinch a playoff spot tonight with some help from… Barry Trotz?

It’s officially Playoff Berth szn for your Washington Capitals.

If the Capitals do everything but lose in regulation tonight, they could possibly punch their ticket to the 2021 postseason, but they will need some help from an unlikely source.

Here are the scenarios via the NHL’s PR:

The Washington Capitals will clinch a playoff berth: * If they defeat the Penguins in any fashion AND the Islanders defeat the Rangers in any fashion OR * If they get one point vs. the Penguins and the Islanders defeat the Rangers in regulation The Pittsburgh Penguins will clinch a playoff berth: * If they defeat the Capitals in any fashion AND the Islanders defeat the Rangers in regulation

These scenarios are almost as awkward as that one time Sidney Crosby scored an OTGWG and clinched a playoff spot for the Capitals.

Barry Trotz and the team that eliminated us in the first round of the playoffs last year, we believe in you. Just stay hydrated.

If those stakes weren’t big enough, tonight’s Capitals-Penguins game will also decide first in the East Division.

So yeah, tonight will be a fun one. See you at 7 PM sharp!