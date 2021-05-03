Alex Ovechkin leaves Rangers game after first shift

Alex Ovechkin returned to the Capitals lineup for the first time in four games, but he’s already left the ice.

After taking one shift, Ovechkin left the game and went down to the locker room. The Capitals later announced during the first intermission that he would not return due to a lower-body injury.

#Caps captain Alex Ovechkin will not return to tonight’s game (lower body) #CapsRangers — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 3, 2021

Ovechkin appeared to reinjure himself while in the Rangers’ offensive zone. Ovechkin extended his arms to hit Artemi Panarin in the right shoulder. As he turned to go up ice, Ovechkin’s right skate got tangled with Panarin’s and his ankle bent awkwardly.

Ovi appeared to know something was wrong almost immediately and gingerly skated back to the bench.

Ovi’s shift only lasted 39 seconds per NHL.com.

The Capitals are already playing without TJ Oshie (personal reasons), Evgeny Kuznetsov (team suspension), Justin Schultz (lower-body injury), and Ilya Samsonov (team suspension). The Caps will finish the game down two forwards (a winger and a center).

