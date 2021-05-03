Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson return from injury, Caps to play one forward short against NYR after Kuznetsov and Samsonov suspended

Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson will return to the lineup against the New York Rangers on Monday after missing four and two games respectively. Both players had undisclosed lower-body injuries.

While that’s good news, the Capitals will still end up playing one man short tonight. TJ Oshie is missing the game due to personal reasons while Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov were suspended by the team due to disciplinary reasons.

Here’s how the Capitals will line up.

The Capitals are opting to go without a third-line center and will double shift at that position for tonight’s game. Craig Anderson will replace Ilya Samsonov as the backup goaltender. Trevor van Riemsdyk, who previously was in as a replacement for Carlson, will stay in with Justin Schultz out injured.

The Caps were unable to call up anyone from Hershey or the Taxi Squad because they are capped out and have $0 available in cap space.

Screenshot via CapFriendly

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Rangers

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB