Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson return from injury, Caps to play one forward short against NYR after Kuznetsov and Samsonov suspended

Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson will return to the lineup against the New York Rangers on Monday after missing four and two games respectively. Both players had undisclosed lower-body injuries.
While that’s good news, the Capitals will still end up playing one man short tonight. TJ Oshie is missing the game due to personal reasons while Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov were suspended by the team due to disciplinary reasons.
Here’s how the Capitals will line up.
Lineys!#CapsRangers | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/nhffU7c6tQ
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 3, 2021
The Capitals are opting to go without a third-line center and will double shift at that position for tonight’s game. Craig Anderson will replace Ilya Samsonov as the backup goaltender. Trevor van Riemsdyk, who previously was in as a replacement for Carlson, will stay in with Justin Schultz out injured.
The Caps were unable to call up anyone from Hershey or the Taxi Squad because they are capped out and have $0 available in cap space.
Screenshot via CapFriendly
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Rangers
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On