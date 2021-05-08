Slow start, not fast enough finish: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals returned home from an emotional couple of games in New York to take on a rested Philadelphia Flyers team. It didn’t go so well as the Caps started slow and couldn’t find a good enough third period to overcome the 4-2 loss.
The Caps outshot the Flyers 30 to 29 but were out-attempted at five-on-five 50 to 42.
Anthony Mantha recorded the primary assist on Sprong's goal, his 13th of the season and third as a Capital. He now has seven points (4g, 3a) in 12 games since joining Washington.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Headline photo: KP8 Design
