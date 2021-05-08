Slow start, not fast enough finish: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals returned home from an emotional couple of games in New York to take on a rested Philadelphia Flyers team. It didn’t go so well as the Caps started slow and couldn’t find a good enough third period to overcome the 4-2 loss.

The Caps outshot the Flyers 30 to 29 but were out-attempted at five-on-five 50 to 42.

It took the Caps about 15 minutes to truly get into this game and then once they did they couldn’t keep that momentum moving into the third period. A lot of that was good defensive play from the Flyers, some of it was horrible luck, and all of it sucked. Not good to come into the third period trailing and then let the team beating you out-scoring chance you nine to seven. Just not gonna work.

I didn’t think Vitek Vanecek was “bad” and he’s gotta be the number one moving forward now but I’d still want to see him stop Wade Allison ‘s first goal. Seems like the indirect off the boards caught him a bit flat-footed. He made 25 stops in the loss.

Daniel Sprong needs to be kept past this season, so stay away Seattle. Sprong fired home his 13th goal of the season in only 40 games played. Over a full 82-game schedule he'd be on pace for 26 goals and 41 points. That's deadly.

Anthony Mantha recorded the primary assist on Sprong's goal, his 13th of the season and third as a Capital. He now has seven points (4g, 3a) in 12 games since joining Washington. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 7, 2021

TJ Oshie ‘s fourth goal in two games was his 150th goal and 300th point as a member of the Capitals. Normally TJ doesn’t do the whole balance thing, but he has here.

Only Dmitry Orlov played more (22:58) than Trevor van Riemsdyk did (22:03) and that ice time has continued to be deserved by TVR. I thought he was good once again in this game.

played more (22:58) than did (22:03) and that ice time has continued to be deserved by TVR. I thought he was good once again in this game. Michal Kempny played in Hershey in their 2-1 win over the Binghamton Devils. Connor McMichael got on the board with his team-leading twelfth of the season assisted by Alex Alexeyev.

