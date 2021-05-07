Bad bounces: Flyers beat Caps 4-2

The Washington Capitals have returned home for the final three games of the regular season and will kick things off with two in a row against the Philadelphia Flyers to wrap that season series up. The Caps looked to make it six in a row against Philly.

Joel Farabee banked the puck in off Vitek Vanecek at the end of a scramble to give the Flyers an early lead. Daniel Sprong sniped home his 13th of the season, converting on a great read and feed from Anthony Mantha.

Wade Allison took an indirect off the boards and snapped it past Vanecek to restore his team’s lead. Allison batted home his second of the night to extend that lead. TJ Oshie with a fine tip-in on a Brenden Dillon shot to cut that lead in half. Sean Couturier empty netter.

Flyers beat Caps 4-2.

It took the Caps about 16 minutes to find their game in the first as the beginning of this one was a slog to watch. It felt like the Caps were just never going to connect on a pass. They eventually did and converted on their first real grade-A opportunity.

Converting on that opportunity was Daniel Sprong as he potted his sixth goal in his last six games. Over a full 82-game season with no scratches, injuries, or illnesses he’d be on pace for 26 goals and 41 points. So uh…can we maybe find a way to not have him be a member of the Kraken next season?

as he potted his sixth goal in his last six games. Over a full 82-game season with no scratches, injuries, or illnesses he’d be on pace for 26 goals and 41 points. So uh…can we maybe find a way to not have him be a member of the Kraken next season? I thought the ice at Capital One tonight was noticeably bad. Puck bouncing like Russell Westbrook was out there recording his fourteenth billion triple-double.

Barring Alex Ovechkin coming back and scoring six goals in the Capitals' final two games, his NHL-record tying streak of 15 consecutive 30-goal seasons to start his career will end. He shares the record with Mike Gartner, whose streak also ended in a shortened season (1994-95) — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 7, 2021

The Caps were the better team overall in the second but just couldn’t buy a bounce. An indirect off the boards straight to Wade Allison made it 2-1 and a batted puck out of mid-air from Allison made it 3-1. John Carlson ripped a slot drive off the post and Garnet Hathaway found the crossbar soon after.

made it 2-1 and a batted puck out of mid-air from Allison made it 3-1. John Carlson ripped a slot drive off the post and Garnet Hathaway found the crossbar soon after. Big scare in the second as Tom Wilson fell on the back of Conor Sheary ‘s leg and the latter made a quick trip to the locker room. He would thankfully return to the ice only a few shifts later.

fell on the back of ‘s leg and the latter made a quick trip to the locker room. He would thankfully return to the ice only a few shifts later. Hey, Michal Kempny played professional hockey for Hershey tonight after being loaned to the AHL squad for a conditioning assignment. He was paired with Martin Fehervary in a game that saw Connor McMichael dent the twine for the team-leading twelfth time and Alex Alexeyev …take a faceoff?

played professional hockey for Hershey tonight after being loaned to the AHL squad for a conditioning assignment. He was paired with in a game that saw dent the twine for the team-leading twelfth time and …take a faceoff? The first two periods did feel like a bit of a come-down from an emotionally charged two games in New York. Maybe they should have just fought six more times. I’m kidding…or am I? I am.

You look good in Chocolate and White, Michal Kempny! #HBH pic.twitter.com/S9FC4gNRss — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 7, 2021

Too much deferring, not enough shooting for me in this game from the Caps. Brian Elliott had a sub .890 save percentage coming into this game. Throw anything and everything at him.

had a sub .890 save percentage coming into this game. Throw anything and everything at him. Just another shoutout to TJ Oshie who scored again. I love this dude.

who scored again. I love this dude. I just want to reiterate that not a single bounce went the Caps way in this game. Good lord. Elliott was good as well.

thin stripes and paisley tie for @JoeBpXp, meanwhile locker looks like he wants to know what he needs to do to put you in a new car TODAY #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/BfTwwiSUxL — Good Tweet Pete (@peterhassett) May 7, 2021

We’ll be right back in the same place tomorrow against the same Flyers squad.

Full RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Flyers

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington