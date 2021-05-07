Bad bounces: Flyers beat Caps 4-2

The Washington Capitals have returned home for the final three games of the regular season and will kick things off with two in a row against the Philadelphia Flyers to wrap that season series up. The Caps looked to make it six in a row against Philly.
Joel Farabee banked the puck in off Vitek Vanecek at the end of a scramble to give the Flyers an early lead. Daniel Sprong sniped home his 13th of the season, converting on a great read and feed from Anthony Mantha.
Wade Allison took an indirect off the boards and snapped it past Vanecek to restore his team’s lead. Allison batted home his second of the night to extend that lead. TJ Oshie with a fine tip-in on a Brenden Dillon shot to cut that lead in half. Sean Couturier empty netter.
Flyers beat Caps 4-2.
Barring Alex Ovechkin coming back and scoring six goals in the Capitals' final two games, his NHL-record tying streak of 15 consecutive 30-goal seasons to start his career will end.
He shares the record with Mike Gartner, whose streak also ended in a shortened season (1994-95)
We’ll be right back in the same place tomorrow against the same Flyers squad.
