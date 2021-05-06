Michal Kempny loaned to Hershey Bears on conditioning assignment

Michal Kempny’s recovery from a torn Achilles tendon is taking one giant step today. The Capitals announced they are loaning Kempny to the Hershey Bears on a conditioning assignment.

After suffering the devastating injury in October, Kempny skated for the first time in February and rejoined the team for practice in early April. Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette addressed the possibility of this move last week.

Kempny is able to be sent to Hershey on a LTI conditioning loan without having to pass through waivers. The Bears have four more games left on their schedule, three of them at home, with the last game on May 16.

The original timeline for Kempny’s recovery was six to eight months. An eight-month recovery would have put Kempny on the road to return in mid-June. Kempny has not played in a regular-season game for the Capitals in over a year, March 9, 2020.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB