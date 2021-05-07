TJ Oshie is red hot with four goals in two games

Stay hot, TJ.

Late in the second period, TJ Oshie tipped in Brendan Dillon’s shot from the point to bring the Capitals within one. An absolute beauty and his fourth in two games.

How about FOUR GOALS in two games for OshBabe! pic.twitter.com/PHs7cctbBT — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 8, 2021

Lars Eller stopped an attempted Philadelphia Flyers clear and passed the puck to Dillon. Dillon loaded up, and shot the puck towards the net right in the path of Oshie, who lifted his stick to place a perfect tip.

The goal was nine seconds short of being a McNugget Minute goal.

you knew Osh was finding the back of the net with the fam in the building ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wuAR2xYizR — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 8, 2021

