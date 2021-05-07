TJ Oshie is red hot with four goals in two games

By Cara Bahniuk
Stay hot, TJ.
Late in the second period, TJ Oshie tipped in Brendan Dillon’s shot from the point to bring the Capitals within one. An absolute beauty and his fourth in two games.
How about FOUR GOALS in two games for OshBabe! pic.twitter.com/PHs7cctbBT
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 8, 2021
Lars Eller stopped an attempted Philadelphia Flyers clear and passed the puck to Dillon. Dillon loaded up, and shot the puck towards the net right in the path of Oshie, who lifted his stick to place a perfect tip.
The goal was nine seconds short of being a McNugget Minute goal.
you knew Osh was finding the back of the net with the fam in the building ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wuAR2xYizR
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 8, 2021
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Flyers
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On