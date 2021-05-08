Connor McMichael scores AHL-leading seventh game-winning goal

Connor McMichael continues to be clutch at the AHL level as he scored his league-leading seventh game-winning goal in the Hershey Bears 2-1 victory over the Binghamton Devils, Friday.

The Capitals’ top prospect, a first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, dented the twine for the twelfth time for the Hershey Bears this season as he maintains his goal-scoring lead on the team.

Video

McMichael’s goal came on the power play as fellow Caps first-rounder Alex Alexeyev found him with a slick feed, quickly shifting the play from left to right. In what has become his “office” this season on Hershey’s power play, McMichael made no mistake taking the space afforded to him by the pass and snapped home his twelfth off the Devils goaltender’s stick.

McMichael, the youngest player on the Bears, has the aforementioned goal-scoring lead on the Bears and also shares the overall point-scoring lead with Matt Moulson, the oldest player on the Bears. Both have 21 points in 30 games.

McMichael was the second star of the game while Bears goaltender Hunter Shepard got first star honors. The rookie goalie, making his second career AHL start, stopped 31 shots and only gave up one goal. In his AHL debut, Shepard pitched a shutout.

Full game highlights

Screenshot courtesy of The AHL