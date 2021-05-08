TJ Oshie on his hat trick after his father’s death: ‘I like to think I had a little bit of help out there from the big man’

TJ Oshie just completed one of the most emotional and difficult weeks of his career. Oshie left the team on Monday to be with his father, Tim “Coach” Oshie, when he passed away. “Coach lived life to the fullest and was unanimously loved by everyone who met him,” Oshie wrote on Twitter the next day, announcing his father’s death.

Oshie returned to the team on Wednesday and later that night scored his fourth career hat trick, leading the Capitals to a 4-2 win. On the bench, Oshie broke down in tears after his third goal, overwhelmed by his teammates’ support and his personal loss.

Friday, after scoring his fourth goal in the last two games, Oshie spoke to reporters about what it’s been like balancing hockey with his own grieving. He also revealed his feelings behind scoring a hatty in the first game after his father’s death.

“I like to think I had a little bit of help out there from the big man,” Oshie said. “My teammates, they were looking for me all night. I had a couple more chances than just the three. It started to get a little bit funny on the empty netter when guys started calling my name when they got the puck on the ice. But, I don’t know. It was amazing. I really can’t describe it. That was the most meaningful game in my career, mostly because of what my teammates did for me.

“When anyone loses a family member, it’s pretty tough to deal with, but my teammates, the fans, my family, my friends, some teammates that I have only played with on a World Championship team, or some guys that I have never played with simply got my number and reached out,” Oshie added. “All that support, it makes the process of getting through it and grieving easier. I can’t thank everyone enough for reaching out, for the support for me and for my family. There were so many kind words said about my dad, Coach, and it’s been an emotional week, but it’s been pretty amazing to see the support that I’ve gotten. I thank everyone for that.”

Before the start of the Capitals-Flyers game on Friday, Oshie had a special interaction with Philadelphia goaltender Brian Elliott. Oshie and Elliott were seen talking to each other at center ice during warmups.

“Yeah, Moose came over and gave his condolences along with some of the other Flyers players,” Oshie said. “A lot of the Rangers players, despite how crazy that game was, a lot of them came up and gave their condolences. I can’t tell you how many people have reached out. It’s been absolutely amazing. I am forever grateful to all of them.”

Even the Capitals fans showed up with extra support during the game. After the win on Wednesday, the Capitals changed the victory song to Country Roads, Oshie’s goal song.

When Oshie scored on Friday, the fans in attendance broke out in a singalong. The song and singing were so loud it could be heard on the television broadcast.

Headline photo courtesy of TJ Oshie/Instagram