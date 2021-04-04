Caps at Devils pregame: Going for the season sweep

The Washington Capitals have won their last seven games against the New Jersey Devils. Today they will play the Devils for an eighth and final time.

Can the Caps sweep the season series and put a solid row of 🌮s on our 🌮 chart? You will find out at 3 PM. Chris has recap duty, because I’m going to go hug my mom (who is vaccinated) for the first time in a a year.

Record 13-16-6 24-9-4 Shot Attempt % 50.9% 50.1% PDO 99.6 102.3 Power Play 12.9% 24.2% Penalty Kill 73.3% 82.0%

Projected Lines

Here’s how the Caps lined up against the Devils last time:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie

Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson

Panik – Eller – Sprong

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/11 4/18 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/4 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/13 4/17 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 4/6 4/22 4/24 4/27 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 4/9 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Happy Birthday, Biscuit!

Today is show mascot Biscuit’s first birthday! pic.twitter.com/0f7zm4azuB — Locked On Capitals (@LockedOnCaps) April 4, 2021

A superstar dog I would love to pet.

Storylines

Happy Holidays!

Happy holidays to people who celebrate Easter or the end of Passover today.

If you don’t celebrate either of those, that’s fine, you can celebrate the birthday of actor Craig T. Nelson, who turns 77 years young today.

You may remember Nelson from Coach or Parenthood, but I think he was fantastic in Poltergeist, a horror collaboration between Tobe Hooper and Spielberg that is both a classic and underrated at the same time. Nelson and JoBeth Williams improvised their pot-smoking scene, which I think of as the centerpiece of the social commentary part of the movie.

So either easter eggs or the Feast of Moshiach or Poltergeist. Happy Sunday, everybody!

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Devils

Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/Creative Commons/NBC Sports Washington