Dmitry Orlov scores unassisted overtime goal, shrugs like this ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The Washington Capitals dominated the New Jersey Devils in regulation, pumping 37 shots on goal against MacKenzie Blackwood but only hitting the back of the twine once. During an entertaining 3-on-3 overtime period, the Caps were finally rewarded by the Hockey Gods for their superior play on their 40th and final SOG.

With 21 seconds remaining in OT, Dmitry Orlov ripped a shot from the left circle that appeared to ramp up Yegor Sharangovich’s stick and past Blackwood. The puck clanked clanged off the left post and the two crossbars, ricocheting out of the net as quickly as it went in.

Video

What an absolute rip.

Orlov scores the OT winner for the @Capitals! pic.twitter.com/ITFFGyg6aF — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 3, 2021

Orlov was initially unaware of his SCOARLOV until a referee pointed to the net, signaling a good goal.

“It was good. It go in. It doesn’t matter,” Orlov said of the deflection after the game.

"Vitek made good saves too, so then I just got the puck and I tried to skate and see what is open up … just tried to shoot it and it go in, so it was a good game by us. We needed that win." Dmitry Orlov postgame after his OT winner.#CapsDevils pic.twitter.com/LocToZ8zXw — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 3, 2021

For Orlov, the tally represented his second career OTGWG. Since his family returned from Russia, Orlov has scored four goals in his last 14 games per The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

Orlov has four goals in his last 14 games. That, after recording 1 goal in his first 18 games. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 3, 2021

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington