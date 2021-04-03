Doing more damage to the Devils: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals continued their absolute ownage of the New Jersey Devils and bounced back from their worst loss of the season with an overtime victory 2-1. It took an extra frame but two points feel great after the display Thursday night.
The Caps outshot the Devils 40 to 23 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 46 to 44.
Carlson is one of four defensemen in franchise history to record six 10-goal seasons for the Capitals (Sergei Gonchar and Kevin Hatcher: seven; Scott Stevens: six). https://t.co/3BCS5gV6Z0
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 3, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
