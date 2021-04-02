Orlov in overtime: Caps beat Devils 2-1

One day after a brutal loss, the Washington Capitals regrouped to play a solid if unspectacular hour and change against the New Jersey Devils.
After a scoreless first period, John Carlson used some screens to beat Mackenzie Blackwood. Michael McLeod returned fire with a rush goal and a tasty rebound to beat Vitek Vanecek. The third period changed the score not at all, so we went to overtime.
Overtime was actually fun, capped off by a gorgeous finish by Dmitry Orlov.
Caps win!
I guess I’m fine with this. It wasn’t a compelling game until overtime. Low on highlights. No one nicknamed Beans anywhere to be found. The coaches’ blood pressures were probably within a healthy range. This was competent hockey, just a bit snoozy. After the disaster on Long Island on Thursday, I suppose that’s fine.
The Caps will spend the weekend in Newark area, lucky them, as they’ve got another date with the Devils on Easter Sunday.
