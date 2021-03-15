Sabres get smoked: Caps beat Sabres 6-0

The Washington Capitals have won four in a row and the Buffalo Sabres have lost ten in a row. Would both of those streaks come to an end or would both be extended?
Evgeny Kuznetsov threw an innocent wrister on net from the half-wall that found its way past Carter Hutton to open the scoring. TJ Oshie danced through multiple Sabres before Nicklas Backstrom promptly slammed home a rebound to double the lead. Richard Panik took a beautiful feed from Dmitry Orlov and fired it home for the Caps third.
Nick Jensen sprung Daniel Sprong who converted top shelf on a breakaway to continue the beatdown. Garnet Hathaway got a piece of a Justin Schultz point-drive to start the third period. Ovi ties Esposito to make it six.
First career NHL shutout for Vitek Vanecek.
Caps beat Sabres 6-0!
Let us dance.
Ovechkin puts the puck through Dahlin's leg – Hutton makes the save #LetsGoBuffalo #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/3aLZXRdKC6
— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) March 15, 2021
The Buffalo News ranked the Sabres behind the Kraken in their latest power rankings 😬
•••
(📸: u/RomanTacoTheThird/r/Hockey via @BarDown) pic.twitter.com/OAYoWAaOXe
— JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) March 15, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsSabres Red, white and, blue checkers @JoeBpXp pic.twitter.com/KLekbOjtPm
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 15, 2021
The Caps are right back at it tomorrow night against the East Division-leading New York Islanders who apparently are never going to lose a hockey ever again.
Full RMNB Coverage of Caps at Sabres
Screenshot courtesy of @Capitals
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On