TJ Oshie dangles past three Sabres defenders before Nicklas Backstrom goal

TJ Oshie is sometimes so good it’s gross, and during a second period goal by Nicklas Backstrom he created, it got absolutely disgusting.

Like he was toying with a mites-on-ice team, Oshie dangled through three different players on the Sabres before setting up Nicky.

Video

Oshie:

tapped the puck to the outside of Rasmus Dahlin and skated through his bodycheck

deked around Colin Miller

and deked around Taylor Hall, putting a backhanded shot on net

Backstrom found the rebound at his feet and took care of the rest.

As I said: gross.

Backstrom is now tied with Alex Ovechkin for the team lead in goals (11).

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Sabres

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington