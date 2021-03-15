TJ Oshie dangles past three Sabres defenders before Nicklas Backstrom goal

TJ Oshie is sometimes so good it’s gross, and during a second period goal by Nicklas Backstrom he created, it got absolutely disgusting.
Like he was toying with a mites-on-ice team, Oshie dangled through three different players on the Sabres before setting up Nicky.
Oshie:
Backstrom found the rebound at his feet and took care of the rest.
As I said: gross.
geeeeeeeeeeez TJ pic.twitter.com/qOs7I8xjzh
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 16, 2021
Backstrom is now tied with Alex Ovechkin for the team lead in goals (11).
