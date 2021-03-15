Evgeny Kuznetsov becomes 18th player in Capitals history to score 400 points

Evgeny Kuznetsov hit a big round-number accomplishment against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday night.

Seconds after a Capitals power play elapsed, Kuzy scored on a muffin from the sidewall.

The goal marked Kuzy’s 400th career point.

Video

Kuznetsov appears to catch Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton sleeping. Perhaps thinking Kuznetwas was passing to Conor Sheary behind the net, Hutton was not set and watched the puck go past him short side.

It wasn’t beautiful, but that’ll do the trick.

Evgeny Kuznetsov opens the scoring with his third goal of the season. It marks Kuznetsov's 400th career point and he becomes the 18th player in franchise history to reach the 400-point mark. pic.twitter.com/FF1aHgQr4r — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 15, 2021

With the goal, Kuznetsov became the 18th player in Capitals history to reach the mark and the fourth Russian, including Alex Ovechkin, Sergei Gonchar, and Alex Semin.

Chart via quanthockey.com

Congratulations, Kuzy! Stay weird.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Sabres

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington