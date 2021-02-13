Canucks vs Flames pregame: No, really

Happy hockey day in Canada, fellow fans of Canadian hockey.
It is we, RMNB, known Canucks bloggers, here to blog about the Canucks.
Tonight, the Canucks, who are our team, host the Flames, who — boo on them. The game is at 7 PM, unless you’re weirdo on the east coast, in which case it’s on at 10 PM. Peter has recap duty. Let’s see how far he takes this bit.
|Record
|6-5-1
|6-11-0
|Shot Attempt %
|52.7%
|46.9%
|PDO
|102.1
|98.5
|Power Play
|23.1%
|16.1%
|Penalty Kill
|80.4%
|81.4%
As always, from the great Farhan Lalji:
Miller – Pettersson – Boeser
Hoglander – Horvat – Pearson
Roussel – Sutter – Gaudette
Eriksson – Beagle – Virtanen
Hughes – Benn
Edler – Schmidt
Juolevi – Myers
Demko
Loui Eriksson makes $6,000,000.
Jay Beagle makes $3,000,000.
Jake Virtanen makes $2,550,000.
That’s a fourth line worth eleven and a half million dollars against the salary cap. For comparison, the Washington Capitals, whom some people call “Canucks East”, have a nominal fourth line worth five million, and that’s a bit much because of Carl Hagelin.
An announcement: I have decided to officially adopt the Canucks. For everyone who wanted me to adopt the Flames or any other non-terrible team, you wasted your time and mine.
— Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) February 12, 2021
whats up couv country
— Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) February 12, 2021
where my couv heads at
— Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) February 12, 2021
it is i
one of you
— Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) February 12, 2021
couv game day
— Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) February 13, 2021
Yes, this is a bit, but yes I’m watching the game and covering it for real. It’s either Canadian hockey or
no caps hockey so pic.twitter.com/7u72IW314y
— Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) February 12, 2021
So just go with it.
Screenshot courtesy of Sportsnet
