Canucks vs Flames pregame: No, really

Happy hockey day in Canada, fellow fans of Canadian hockey.

It is we, RMNB, known Canucks bloggers, here to blog about the Canucks.

Tonight, the Canucks, who are our team, host the Flames, who — boo on them. The game is at 7 PM, unless you’re weirdo on the east coast, in which case it’s on at 10 PM. Peter has recap duty. Let’s see how far he takes this bit.

Record 6-5-1 6-11-0 Shot Attempt % 52.7% 46.9% PDO 102.1 98.5 Power Play 23.1% 16.1% Penalty Kill 80.4% 81.4%

Projected Lines

As always, from the great Farhan Lalji:

Miller – Pettersson – Boeser

Hoglander – Horvat – Pearson

Roussel – Sutter – Gaudette

Eriksson – Beagle – Virtanen Hughes – Benn

Edler – Schmidt

Juolevi – Myers Demko

Fun Facts on that Fourth Line

Loui Eriksson makes $6,000,000.

Jay Beagle makes $3,000,000.

Jake Virtanen makes $2,550,000.

That’s a fourth line worth eleven and a half million dollars against the salary cap. For comparison, the Washington Capitals, whom some people call “Canucks East”, have a nominal fourth line worth five million, and that’s a bit much because of Carl Hagelin.

Storylines

Why

An announcement: I have decided to officially adopt the Canucks. For everyone who wanted me to adopt the Flames or any other non-terrible team, you wasted your time and mine. — Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) February 12, 2021

whats up couv country — Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) February 12, 2021

where my couv heads at — Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) February 12, 2021

it is i

one of you — Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) February 12, 2021

couv game day — Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) February 13, 2021

Yes, this is a bit, but yes I’m watching the game and covering it for real. It’s either Canadian hockey or

no caps hockey so pic.twitter.com/7u72IW314y — Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) February 12, 2021

So just go with it.

RMNB Coverage of Canucks vs Flames

