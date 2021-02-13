Home / Pregame / Canucks vs Flames pregame: No, really

Canucks vs Flames pregame: No, really

By Peter Hassett

February 13, 2021 7:02 pm

Happy hockey day in Canada, fellow fans of Canadian hockey.

It is we, RMNB, known Canucks bloggers, here to blog about the Canucks.

Tonight, the Canucks, who are our team, host the Flames, who — boo on them. The game is at 7 PM, unless you’re weirdo on the east coast, in which case it’s on at 10 PM. Peter has recap duty. Let’s see how far he takes this bit.

Record 6-5-1 6-11-0
Shot Attempt % 52.7% 46.9%
PDO 102.1 98.5
Power Play 23.1% 16.1%
Penalty Kill 80.4% 81.4%

Projected Lines

As always, from the great Farhan Lalji:

Miller – Pettersson – Boeser
Hoglander – Horvat – Pearson
Roussel – Sutter – Gaudette
Eriksson – Beagle – Virtanen

Hughes – Benn
Edler – Schmidt
Juolevi – Myers

Demko

Fun Facts on that Fourth Line

Loui Eriksson makes $6,000,000.

Jay Beagle makes $3,000,000.

Jake Virtanen makes $2,550,000.

That’s a fourth line worth eleven and a half million dollars against the salary cap. For comparison, the Washington Capitals, whom some people call “Canucks East”, have a nominal fourth line worth five million, and that’s a bit much because of Carl Hagelin.

Storylines

Why

Yes, this is a bit, but yes I’m watching the game and covering it for real. It’s either Canadian hockey or

So just go with it.

RMNB Coverage of Canucks vs Flames

