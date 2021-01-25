Home / News / Tom Wilson returns to the ice, participates in optional skate

Tom Wilson returns to the ice, participates in optional skate

By Ian Oland

January 25, 2021 1:11 pm

Injured Capitals forward Tom Wilson returned to the ice on Monday, days after suffering a lower-body injury against the Buffalo Sabres.

Wilson was one of 14 players that participated in Monday’s optional skate.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir posted video of Wilson doing laps around the ice as head trainer Jason Serbus looked on.

Wilson stayed on the ice as his other teammates took to the sheet for drills, further indicating he’s an option to return Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

Wilson said after practice he felt good during the skate but wants to be cautious about returning to quick.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette would not commit to Tom playing on Tuesday, noting he wanted to fully examine his options for the lineup.

Wilson suffered a lower-body injury during Friday’s game and left during the third period. The towering right wing missed practice on Saturday and was held out of Sunday’s 4-3 shootout loss. Wilson’s absence allowed 2019 first-round pick Connor McMichael to make his NHL debut.

Wilson has been one of the Capitals’ top players early in the season, scoring three goals and tallying six points in five games so far.

