Tom Wilson returns to the ice, participates in optional skate

Injured Capitals forward Tom Wilson returned to the ice on Monday, days after suffering a lower-body injury against the Buffalo Sabres.

Wilson was one of 14 players that participated in Monday’s optional skate.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir posted video of Wilson doing laps around the ice as head trainer Jason Serbus looked on.

Video

20 minutes before practice, Tom Wilson (lower body) is on the ice testing things out. He missed the third period of Friday’s game and was sidelined yesterday. Trainer Jason Serbus is watching closely. #Caps pic.twitter.com/kDj6NiyAuB — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 25, 2021

Wilson stayed on the ice as his other teammates took to the sheet for drills, further indicating he’s an option to return Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

Participating in the Capitals optional practice today: F: Wilson, Vrana, Panik, Sprong, Sheary McMichael, Carr. D: Jensen, Siegenthaler, van Riemsdyk, Fehervary. G: Anderson, Copley. (Vanecek worked with goalie coach Scott Murray on other rink) https://t.co/avPUDYhf73 — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) January 25, 2021

Wilson said after practice he felt good during the skate but wants to be cautious about returning to quick.

Tom Wilson (day-to-day, lower body) said he felt pretty good at the optional practice, but wants to be cautious. Re injury specifics, Wilson said he hasn't had experience with it before. Wasn't one you could see on tape. Just was an "unlucky thing that happened out there." — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 25, 2021

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette would not commit to Tom playing on Tuesday, noting he wanted to fully examine his options for the lineup.

Laviolette says he is going to wait to see what his options are tomorrow before he makes any comment on Wilson — JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) January 25, 2021

Wilson suffered a lower-body injury during Friday’s game and left during the third period. The towering right wing missed practice on Saturday and was held out of Sunday’s 4-3 shootout loss. Wilson’s absence allowed 2019 first-round pick Connor McMichael to make his NHL debut.

Wilson has been one of the Capitals’ top players early in the season, scoring three goals and tallying six points in five games so far.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB