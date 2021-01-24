Connor McMichael will make his NHL debut against Sabres with Tom Wilson out with injury

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette announced during his media availability that 2019 first-round pick Connor McMichael will make his NHL debut Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.

McMichael will replace Tom Wilson in the lineup.

“Tom is still day-to-day so he won’t play,” Laviolette said. “And so, now we won’t go with 11 (forwards) and 7 (defensemen). McMichael will play today.”

Laviolette said he told McMichael in the locker room before the game

“We talked quick in the locker room,” Laviolette said. “It was more just a message to relax and have fun and enjoy it. He’s worked hard to get to this point. He’s a good player. I just talked about some of his strengths – where he can contribute, the line he’ll be playing on. More to not to be nervous, but that he’s ready for this. Go out and play the game and do what he’s done in the past. If you can send a kid out a little bit easier about it, sometimes it’s better for him. I often find that once you get through the anthem and the first shift and it’s just hockey after that, he’s going to realize he’s been doing this all his life and play a good game for us.”

McMichael will skate on the left wing of the second line.

In the aftermath of the Capitals Russians’ protocol violation, McMichael, who had recently arrived from Canada and completed a seven-day quarantine, was first assigned to the Capitals taxi squad. Laviolette said Connor wouldn’t play in the Capitals home opener, but he was “in the mix” for playing time.

Shortly before 1 PM, McMichael was officially recalled from the taxi squad to join the NHL roster.

#Caps recall forward Connor McMichael from taxi squad to NHL active roster. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 24, 2021

He was able to fit on the roster due to an emergency exception via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

Fwiw roster-wise: With two forwards, a defenseman and a goaltender on the NHL's covid-19 list, the Capitals were able to call up two forwards (Pinho and McMichael) using the roster emergency exception. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 24, 2021

McMichael, a talented, play-making center, was an alternate captain for Team Canada during the 2021 World Junior Championship where he posted four goals and eight points in seven games. He centered Canada’s first line.

Last season, McMichael had an explosive age-18 season in the OHL, scoring 47 goals and tallying 102 points in 52 games.

McMichael will wear number 24 in his debut.

Other lineup changes include defenseman Trever van Riemsdyk, who will make his Capitals debut. Vitek Vanecek will start in net.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB