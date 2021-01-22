Tom Wilson leaves home opener

Bad just met up with worse at the bar and now they’re straight-up tongue-kissing and it’s disgusting.

With four Caps already out due to COVID protocols, the already shorthanded Caps got even shorterhanded when Forward Tom Wilson left Friday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.

From the Caps:

#Caps forward Tom Wilson (lower body) will not return and will be re-evaluated tomorrow #CapsSabres — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 23, 2021

We did not see any obvious injuries, but his ice time tells the tale.

Wilson’s final shift of the second period came late, it lasted just 14 seconds.

Wilson returned early in the third period but played just two short shifts — 38 and 27 seconds. After that last one, Tom Gulitti, on site at Capital One Arena, broke the news:

Wilson just took a shift, was talking to trainer at end of bench after he got back and went back to locker room. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) January 23, 2021

Wilson’s six points leads the Capitals. Earlier on Friday he assisted on Nicklas Backstrom’s rebound goal.

The Caps are already without forwards Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov right now. With Wilson out as well, their usual top line is entirely absent. Time for Jakub Vrana to become a superstar.

