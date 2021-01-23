Home / News / Tom Wilson misses practice

By Ian Oland

January 23, 2021 12:12 pm

The Washington Capitals are already without Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, and Ilya Samsonov due to COVID protocol.

Now, the team may be without Tom Wilson, arguably their best forward this season, due to a lower-body injury.

Saturday, Wilson missed practice and is out day-to-day.

After practice, head coach Peter Laviolette revealed that Wilson could miss the Washington’s game against Buffalo on Sunday.

Wilson appears to have been injured in the second period of the Capitals’ 4-3 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres. He took two short shifts in the third period and left the game for good.

Peter Laviolette commented on the injury after the Capitals’ victory.

“We’re looking at it right now,” Laviolette said. “He’s day-to-day with lower body. We’ll figure it out tomorrow and might know more. Hopefully, it’s not too bad.”

Wilson has three goals, three assists, and six points in five games this season. He is tied for the team lead in goals (Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana) and leads the team in points.