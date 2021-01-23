Tom Wilson misses practice

The Washington Capitals are already without Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, and Ilya Samsonov due to COVID protocol.

Now, the team may be without Tom Wilson, arguably their best forward this season, due to a lower-body injury.

Saturday, Wilson missed practice and is out day-to-day.

Tom Wilson will not skate today and is listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury, per the #Caps. He left last night’s 4-3 shootout win over the Sabres in the third period. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 23, 2021

After practice, head coach Peter Laviolette revealed that Wilson could miss the Washington’s game against Buffalo on Sunday.

Laviolette said Tom Wilson (lower body) is still day-to-day, does not have an answer on if he will be able to play tomorrow vs Sabres. Says 11F, 7D could be an option. They were looking at a couple things today. No decision has been made. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 23, 2021

Laviolette said Wilson, who did not practice today, remains day-to-day with the lower body injury he suffered yesterday. “We’re working through that right now,” he said when asked about the winger’s availability for tomorrow. “I don’t have answer for you at this moment.” #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 23, 2021

Wilson appears to have been injured in the second period of the Capitals’ 4-3 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres. He took two short shifts in the third period and left the game for good.

Peter Laviolette commented on the injury after the Capitals’ victory.

“We’re looking at it right now,” Laviolette said. “He’s day-to-day with lower body. We’ll figure it out tomorrow and might know more. Hopefully, it’s not too bad.”

Wilson has three goals, three assists, and six points in five games this season. He is tied for the team lead in goals (Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana) and leads the team in points.