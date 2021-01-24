Caps vs Sabres pregame: Jake’s big break

A very shorthanded Caps team will host the Buffalo Sabres again this afternoon for their fourth meeting in ten days. With a depleted lineup, Washington will look to their depth in order to add a fourth taco to the Buffalo row on my taco chart, which I will not explain.

Puck drop is at 3 PM. Make a mimosa, put on your housepants, stream the game, and kick it with me, Peter, on recap duty.

Record 1 – 3 – 1 3 – 0 – 2 Shot Attempt % 53.3% 50.9% PDO 97.2 104.3 Power Play 17.7% 11.1% Penalty Kill 83.3% 83.3%

Projected Lines

Nope. No idea. No Ovi, no Kuzy, no Orlov, no Wilson. I’m not even gonna guess. Instead, here’s a close-up of Captain.

The Season

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1/30 2/1 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 2/27 3/1 3/7 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 2/7 2/9 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 1/26 1/28 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 🤷 🤷 2/14 2/16 2/23 2/25 4/29 5/1 2/4 2/20 2/21 3/19 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 🌮 🌮 🌮 1/24 2/11 2/13 4/13 4/15

How’s Holtby?

Let’s just real quick check on our old pal, Braden Holtby. I hope he is doing w–

G R U M P Y pic.twitter.com/3XXpLs1pU3 — jan (dad) (@lesbijans) January 24, 2021



Oh no. He’s leering at the scoreboard. That’s never a good sign.

Here’s all goalies with two hours played, from worst (left) to best (right).

Uh oh, only Pittsburgh is having worse goalie problems, well I’m sure it’ll get better soon. How’s Vancouver’s defense, HockeyViz?

Well that’s not ideal.

Storylines

The Snek and the Silver Lining

Jakub Vrana has been best Washington’s player this season. I called this, and I was right. (I was wrong about other things, but let’s not discuss those right now.) Four of Vrana’s five points, including all three of his goals, have come against the Sabres, whom he’ll be required to frustrate again today. He’s ready.

If there is any upside of Washington’s very bad week, it’s the giving of more ice time and more opportunity to Vrana, 24, at the peak of his skill. I wrote about this this morning, and I’m extremely proud of this concise photoshop I made (using Elizabeth’s photos):

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Sabres

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington